Pickering, Hardy

PICKERING, Jr., Hardy



Hardy Elbert Pickering, Jr., 94, of Atlanta, husband of Anna Lois Stewart Pickering died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home.



Born in Griffin, April 17, 1927, he was a son of the late Hardy Elbert Pickering, Sr. and Willie Austin Pickering. During High School Mr. Pickering apprenticed at his father's printing company, Southern States. He learned a highly skilled task of typesetting, both manually and by machine. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. He went on to become a CPA and Attorney.



Mr. Pickering was a member of Northside Drive Baptist Church, where he formerly served as deacon and helped with the financial accounting of the church. He also served in many other various capacities of the church.



Hardy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Pickering was preceded in death by a son, Hardy Elbert "Bert" Pickering, III.



Surviving in addition to his wife of seventy-two years are two sons, Jim (Barbara) Pickering and Gary (Gwen) Pickering; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Graveside funeral services for Mr. Hardy Elbert Pickering, Jr. will be conducted Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery with Dr. Karen Massey officiating.



The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM at Haisten McCullough Funeral Home.



