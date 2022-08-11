PICKENS, Judith Jessica Jamison



Judith Jessica Jamison Pickens, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 7, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA, to James R. Jamison, Sr. and Elizabeth Chadrick. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, James R. Jamison, Jr., Esq., and Gregory P. Jamison. Judith was married to her beloved Bob Pickens and was the loving aunt and Godmother to Jill Judith Jamison.



Judith was a consummate professional and extraordinary servant leader throughout her life. She raised the bar with high expectations and uncompromising values for all who knew or worked with her. She humbly led by example and was not hesitant to demonstrate the courage of her convictions.



Judith was raised and educated in Philadelphia, PA. She received B.S. degree from the historic Cheyney State University, the nation's oldest HBCU (Class of 1971), where so co-founded the Cheyney State University Drill Team and was Captain for 4 years. She furthered her education by attending Temple University (Class of 1974) and was conferred a Master of Education degree with a specialization in Counseling Psychology.



Judith went on to further her career as an elementary school teacher counselor. She discovered the American Institute for Foreign Study and served as a guide for 3 years, recruiting and chaperoning students to travel throughout Europe.



Judith's career seemed predestined to a life of altruism, unparalleled service, as an educator and a leader. Her employment included working as an adjunct professor at Brandywine College, Claymont, DE; a counselor at Alternatives for Exceptional Women; a director at Youth Directions, Center Director for Crime Prevention Association of Philadelphia, at the West Philadelphia Community Center, a Boys & Girls Club affiliate, which lead to her advancement as the first Black Senior Vice President at the National Headquarters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). She served the National organization faithfully for 32 years.



Judith lived radiantly because Jesus' light shone on her in every situation of her entire life. Nothing ever dampened her love of God and her striving to do His will. Her spiritual passions were paramount to her professional pursuits. In 1995, Judith joined the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. From 2005-2006, as Co-Chair of the Pastoral Installation Committee to install The Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Pastor. At the 129th Church Anniversary of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Judith was appointed Chairman, Board of Trustees during Women's History Month in March 2015, which she served for many years. She was a faithful member of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church at the time of her passing, where she was devoted to the Health Resource Ministry and the Bible Study Fellowship.



Judith was engaged in multi-faceted civic and voluntary boards that reflected her interests and enthusiasm in life.



In 2002, Judith married her soulmate, Bobby. They traveled the world together, supported each other's interests, professional and spiritual pursuits and were devoted to each other's contributions as servant leaders.



Judith leaves to celebrate her life, niece, Jill; her family and a host of friends and colleagues. Services for Judith will be held Friday, August 19 at 11:00 AM at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA, 30034. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the organization she helped found, the Society of African American Professionals at: P.O. Box 1622, Rocky Mount, NC 27802.

