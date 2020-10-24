PICKENS, Alvin Dennis



Alvin Dennis Pickens was born in Atlanta on July 16, 1945 to the late Floyd and Margie Pickens. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kaye Pickens, daughter, Andrea Pickens Gray (Matthew), grandchildren, Nolan and Charlotte Gray, brother, Bob Pickens (Sue), sister, Vicki McFalls (Jerry), mother-in-law, Jean Eisner, sister-in-law, Karen Pickens (Eddie), brother-in-law, Jim Hulon (Janis), brother-in-law, Steve Eisner (Carlyn), brother-in-law, Alan Eisner (Diane), brother-in-law, David Eisner, sister-in-law, Terri Eisner, sister-in-law, Melissa Harmon (Ralph), brother-in-law, Jay Eisner (Tina), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Margie Pickens, brother, Eddie Pickens and sister, Janis Pickens Hulon. Alvin graduated from Avondale High School and Georgia State University. He owned a printing company for more than 30 years. He loved playing and listening to music, especially with his father and brother. He loved his hobbies which included horseback riding, farming, boating, camping, fishing, antiquing, and collecting anything and everything, especially shoes and guitars. He treasured his family above all else and devoted his time in the last few years to spoiling his beloved grandchildren.

