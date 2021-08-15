PICCIOCCA, Peter J.



The family of Peter J. Picciocca invites you to attend a memorial Mass in his honor on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam, New York. A graveside service will follow Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery, all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. In the check memo, please write "In memory of Peter Picciocca". To leave online condolences, please visit Peter's obituary at brbsfuneral.com.

