Phillips, Tommy

Tommy Howard Phillips, age 73 of Alpharetta, passed away on December 7, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3 PM in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1PM to 3PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA
30075
