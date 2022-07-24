PHILLIPS, Richard



Richard K. Phillips died peacefully at his home in Atlanta on July 16, 2022 after a long period of decline. A decorated officer in the US Army, he served in Germany as well as Vietnam. He was 81.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jayne Riddle Phillips, his sons Carter Russell Phillips, and Clayton Johnson Phillips of Atlanta, his sister B. J. Phillips of San Diego, CA., as well as numerous cousins and their families in Birmingham. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard J. and Billie Ruth (Chisenhall) Phillips, and his brother Van I. Phillips.



Dick was born in Birmingham, AL on July 31, 1940. Shortly after his birth, his parents moved to Hampton, GA. In 1958, he graduated from Henry County High School, where he was President of the Senior Class. He was a Distinguished Military Graduate of North Georgia College, receiving his B.S. degree cum laude in 1962. In his senior year, he was appointed Colonel of the Brigade of Cadets. He was elected to Who's Who, and was Mr. North Georgia College. Upon graduating, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.



Dick's first assignment was in Ft. Benning for infantry officer training. Following that, he completed Jumpmaster, and Airborne Ranger Schools. Upon completing basic officer training, he was assigned to Schweinfurt, Germany. After 3 years, Dick was assigned to Special Warfare School at Ft. Bragg. He trained to serve as a military Advisor to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he was seriously wounded by the North Vietnamese Viet Cong, and was airlifted to a military hospital. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Army Commendation Medal.



Dick was assigned to Fort Polk, LA after recovering from his wounds. He resigned his commission as Captain in the Spring of 1968. In the Fall, Dick entered Harvard Business School, and graduated in 1970. He and Jayne met in Boston, and after his graduation, married in Sudbury, MA. They moved to Atlanta where he joined The Research Group as a management consultant in the Southeast. In the 1980's, he worked in the area of limited partnerships and land syndications. He was hired by the Resolution Trust Corporation that was charged with liquidating real estate assets of troubled banks. Finally, he worked as the Southern Director of Asset Disposition and Receiverships for the FDIC. After a total of 20 years with the Federal government, Dick retired in 2012.



Dick's health had been compromised by Agent Orange in Vietnam. After retirement, he suffered from lung and heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy. He was mostly homebound for the last four years, and bedridden for the last year. He died quietly at home with his wife and sons nearby.



Dick and Jayne were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church for 40 years. Their sons were baptized and confirmed there. Dick was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher, and an Usher Captain. His ashes will be interred in the Memorial Gardens at Trinity Presbyterian Church during military rites for family members on Wednesday, July 27. His funeral, officiated by Dr. Richard Floyd, will be held at 2:00 PM that day in Trinity's Dobbs Chapel, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. A reception will follow in Williams Hall. The family asks that donations be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church- Music Program, or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.



Dick was an intelligent, well read, and kind man. He treated everyone with gentleness, humility, and respect. He was loved by his family, and his friends.



