PHILLIPS, Quinton Braddock "Q"



Quinton Braddock Phillips was born in Atlanta, Georgia to loving parents Barry Phillips, Sr. (now deceased) and Gracie. He enjoyed exploring nature, music and life with his siblings, Mary Grace (Barry Reaves), Barry (Jacquelyn Allen), Greer; and sister-in-law Robin. He grew up teasing his beloved Dorothy Jackson, reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica set and dedicatedly taking objects apart to see how they worked. He had an impassioned sense of wanting things to be just as well as a kind heart.



He had a lifelong interest in news media and current events and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism and Business. He chose to remain living in Athens during a time of historic musical and artistic flourishing. He made films, contributed to the fledgling Flagpole Magazine, and met many other creative people that he remained friends with for life. He worked hard to create and open Daily Grocery (along with Mamie Fike and Angie Grass), providing the only downtown access to fresh, healthy food. He later helped transition the store to the Co-op that still exists today.



He married his artist wife (then co-worker at Kinko's), Cindy Jerrell, in 1994. They had met in college but he didn't remember. She did. He helped and enhanced her projects and taught her endless ways of building things better. They loved creating together. Together they participated in Athens art and music events by inventing and building magical creations. They also took in an unending string of stray dogs and cats and foster animals and visited the local shelters every weekend for almost 20 years to promote adoptions.



Somewhere along the way, as he had always wanted to work with his hands, he decided to become an electrician (against his wife's frightened request he find a less lethal career path). He apprenticed, sweated, learned the laws and language of electricity, got zapped a few times, and ultimately began his own successful contracting company Zap! Electric. He was recruited to teach electrical classes at Athens Technical College and found he enjoyed teaching. He became a full-time instructor and eventually the Program Chair of the Electrical Systems Technology Department. He was awarded the 2018 Instructor of the Year Award as a beloved instructor, known for going the extra mile for his students. In 2020, he began writing the 500 page textbook, "Residential Wiring Concepts and Applications", and it was published in 2022 by Goodheart-Wilcox Publishing for electrical studies students across the United States.



After several hospitalizations due to a brain tumor, he spent his final days at home near his pond, enjoying the greenery, the beautiful sounds of birds, his dogs by his side and the love of his wife, his mother, siblings, nieces and nephews and friends.



His extreme intelligence, sense of justice, his fearlessness, humor, and his strong loving heart will be forever missed.



