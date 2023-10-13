PHILLIPS, Quenton R.
Age 77, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM, Truth Ministries International Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral