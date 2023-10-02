Phillips, Mary

PHILLIPS (JORDAN), Mary "Condyce"



Mary "Condyce" Jordan Phillips, age 92, passed peacefully the morning of September 28, 2023.



Condyce was born November 4, 1930, in Royston, GA, where she was raised by parents Henry and Thelma Jordan. Condyce graduated from Royston High School, in 1947, married Frank Phillips, in 1948, and moved to Atlanta. She retired in May 1991, from Griffin Middle School after 28 years in Cafeteria Management.



Condyce always put God first in her life and was a devout member of Faith UMC (now Covenant UMC) for over 50 years, where she served as Pres. of WSCS, Chair of PPR (Pastor-Parish Relations}, Hospitality Chairman, and other committees/groups.



In April 2012, Condyce was honored by state school superintendent John Barge with a prestigious award that was created and named after her. The annual "Phillips Award" was created to recognize school staff members who have had a tremendous impact on the education and wellbeing of the children. Mr. Barge credits her with helping him and countless children to "write a better story for themselves."



Condyce was a beautiful and well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jackson Philips, Sr.; and her beloved grandson, Matt Martin. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Root, Frank J. Philips, Jr. (Gina), Connie Nunnally (Dennis), and Jeff Philips (Susan). She has nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Her service will be on Saturday, October 7, at Covenant Church, at 3375 Atlanta Rd. SE, Smyrna. Visitation will be from 10 AM – noon, with the service starting at noon. A private graveside service will follow.





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