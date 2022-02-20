Phillips, Martha

PHILLIPS (JOHNSON), Martha Hazel



Mrs. Martha Hazel Johnson Phillips, age 96, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Martha was born in Garfield, Georgia to Daniel Bob and Blanche Sessions Johnson. As the fifth of six children, she had a wonderful childhood with her three brothers (TC, Sessions, and Louie) and two sisters (Evelyn and Ernestine).



Martha was a 1945 graduate of the Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia, earning a Bachelor in Science in Secretarial Science. After graduation, she relocated to Atlanta where she taught business education classes and met her future husband, Walter C. Phillips Sr. After their marriage, the couple moved to the Washington DC area where their two children, Sharon and Chip, were born. In 1957, the family returned to Georgia, settling into a North Atlanta home where Martha still lived.



Martha enjoyed her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a tall, attractive blonde, stylish dresser, and true southern belle – a steel magnolia – who loved entertaining family and friends. She and her husband welcomed international students from Georgia Tech into their home. She maintained close friendships with them all, their families, and their friends throughout the years. Known for her lively personality, Martha loved world travel, meeting new friends everywhere she went and keeping up with friends and family on social media. After her husband passed away, she enjoyed many adventures with her sister, Tine. She was a lifelong learner, as evidenced by her bridge playing skills, her appreciation of antiques, her understanding of world events, and her passion for spirited debate.



Martha was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter. She leaves behind her daughter, Sharon Phillips Crosby, and son, Walter C. "Chip" Phillips Jr. (wife Karen). She was blessed with two grandchildren, Cole and Danielle, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be announced at a later date, and interment will be in Garfield, Georgia. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com for the Phillips/Crosby family.



