Phillips, Mamie Louise

PHILLIPS (ATKINSON), Mamie Louise



Mamie Louise (Atkinson) Phillips, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, with Rev. Melissa McNair-King and Pastor Robert Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville, GA. Louise was a long-time Judicial Administrative Assistant to the Superior County Judge in Gwinnett County. She was an active member of Fairview Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and loving caregiver to her husband and son. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Donald Phillips in 2015; and son, Lee David Phillips in 2018. Louise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Teresa Phillips; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and several nieces and a nephew. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.




