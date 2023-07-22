PHILLIPS, Joseph Edwin



Joseph Edwin Phillips, 81, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.



Edwin was born November 27, 1941, in Augusta, GA, where he attended high school at Richmond Academy. He later graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1964 with a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering degree and as a Cooperative Student. In 1966, he graduated from Stanford University with an MBA, and completed the Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth College in 1979.



During his time in school, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity (Georgia Tech), Briaerean Honor Society, and Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.



Edwin spent his career at Lockheed Martin Corporation for 37 years, during which time he held several roles, including Plant Manager of Meridian (MS) facility, Chief Industrial Engineer, Director of Facilities and Services, Director of Manufacturing, and Director of Operations - F-22 Team Program Office, and finally retired as Vice President of Operations in 1997.



Additionally, he served Lockheed Credit Union for 19 years as a member of the Board of Directors, and member and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee.



As a lifelong golfer, he was a proud and active member of Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, GA since 1967.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Virginia B. Phillips; his three children, Daniel B. Phillips (Marietta, GA), Benjamin H. Phillips (Smyrna, GA), and Laura P. Fultz (Dunwoody, GA); and his five grandchildren, Grant Phillips, Peyton Phillips, Madeline Phillips, Julia Fultz, Will Fultz.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Hampton Phillips and Irene McMahan Phillips (Augusta, GA); and his brother, Frederick Hampton Phillips (Stone Mountain, GA).



A Celebration of Life will be held in Edwin's honor at Pinetree Country Club (3400 McCollum Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144) on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2 PM - 5 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edwin's name to St. Jude Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.





