PHILLIPS, Harold Thomas Age 75, of Nicholson, passed August 25, 2020. Service August 28, 11 AM at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
Ivie Funeral Home
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA
30529
