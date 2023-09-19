PHILLIPS, Eunice



September 10, 1934 - September 6, 2023



Mother Eunice Phillips passed on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



