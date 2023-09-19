Phillips, Eunice

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

PHILLIPS, Eunice

September 10, 1934 - September 6, 2023

Mother Eunice Phillips passed on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s training center referendum becomes new political battleground13h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

19-year-old dead after being left at Gwinnett hospital with gunshot wound
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia is getting $1.3 million to protect these threatened species
10h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
12h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
12h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Wills, Wayne
2h ago
Chalmers, Dianne
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
14h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
21h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top