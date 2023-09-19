PHILLIPS, Eunice
September 10, 1934 - September 6, 2023
Mother Eunice Phillips passed on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department