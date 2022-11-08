ajc logo
Phillips, Dean

2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Dean Clark

A service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mr. Dean Clark Phillips of Stonecrest, Georgia who passed October 27, 2022 will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road, College Park, Georgia; Dr. Creflo Dollar, Senior Pastor, Pastor Reginald Ezell, Eulogist, and Pastor, Carol Jones, Officiant. Entombment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia. Survivors: loving wife, Sandra Phillips; two sons, Daimon, Sr. (Akia) and Darien; three daughters, Mikayla, LaCharity and Destiny; mother, Edith; father, Leon; four grandsons; three paternal siblings; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Was and Now Foundation, Inc. (www.wasandnowfoundation.org/donation) in memory of Dean Phillips.

Funeral Home Information

Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.

8968 Fayetteville Rd

Jonesboro, GA

30238

https://www.thelegacyfuneralhome.com

