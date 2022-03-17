Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Phillips, Clara

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Clara E.

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Clara E. Phillips of Union City, GA will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Pastor Tracy Wheeler, Sr. Officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. She is survived by one daughter, Patrice P. Fountain; one son, Demetrius A. Phillips (Bernetta); three grandchildren: Yolanda Fountain Hardy (Ranald), Reginald A. Fountain, Jr. (Whittley), Walker Phillips, and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeGolian, Helen
Murria, Ruby
2h ago
Smith, Richard
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top