PHILLIPS, Clara E.



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Clara E. Phillips of Union City, GA will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Pastor Tracy Wheeler, Sr. Officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. She is survived by one daughter, Patrice P. Fountain; one son, Demetrius A. Phillips (Bernetta); three grandchildren: Yolanda Fountain Hardy (Ranald), Reginald A. Fountain, Jr. (Whittley), Walker Phillips, and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

