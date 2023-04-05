Phillips, cheryl

PHILLIPS (RUDD), Cheryl



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl Rudd Phillips, a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, valued family member, and loyal friend who never met a stranger and enriched the lives of everyone who knew her. Cheryl passed away peacefully on April 3, surrounded by her family members.



Cheryl was born in Madisonville, Kentucky, the oldest child of William Edward Rudd and Dimple Kitchens Rudd. She loved her childhood and high school years there. Cheryl went on to Brenau College in north Georgia before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, where she worked with Neiman Marcus and quickly rose to assistant manager of Neiman Marcus Atlanta. With her bold creativity and innovation, Cheryl was both a merchandising talent and an asset to the business side of the industry. Famous personalities and important clients personally requested Cheryl because of her reputation, knowledge, talent, and charm. She remained at Neiman Marcus for 20 years and it was while she was working there that a friend set her up on a date with John D. "Jack" Phillips, a successful businessman and entrepreneur. Little did she know that their first date would lead to a 50 year marriage that produced four children and six grandchildren.



Cheryl was renowned for her dedication to her family and her desire to be involved in every aspect of their lives. While her children were in their school years, Cheryl was an enthusiastic volunteer in all of their activities and front row at every school event. When the children grew older, Cheryl co-founded a company called CC Collections, which specialized in antiques and rare, fine merchandise. Known for her exquisite taste and respected advice, she traveled to England and France several times a year for her collections, which were sought by many in the design industry. Cheryl operated CC Collections for 10 years, but her love for travel and art of all forms remained constant throughout her life.



Cheryl cherished summers and holidays in Sea Island with her family and one of her greatest joys was spending time there with girlfriends and walking the beach. Known by close friends for her fun-loving pranks, everything was an adventure with Cheryl. Her most recent adventure fulfilled a bucket list wish – to take her youngest three grandchildren to Disney World since she had already taken the three oldest grands. Even after she knew she was losing her battle with cancer, "Mama C", as her grandchildren called her, with the help of her husband, her daughter, daughter-in-law and her own sheer determination enjoyed a magical week at Disney with her grands.



Cheryl is survived by her husband, John D. "Jack" Phillips; her children, Hunter (Jennifer) and grandson, Hunter; son, Scott (Jacqulin) and grands, Rudd and Holland; son, Andrew (Haley) and grands, McCabe and CeCe; daughter, Lauren (Casey Smith) and grandson, Phillips; brother, Bill Rudd (Barbara); sister, Barrett Woo (James); and nephews, Daniel Brunner (Lauren) and Hamp Brunner (Ashley); life-time friend, John Warner; and extended family. There will be a private family Life Celebration. If you would like to honor Cheryl's life, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Patrick Rudd Project, P.O. Box 1428, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431. SGT. William Patrick "Ricky" Rudd , U.S. Army Ranger, was Cheryl's nephew who was KIA in Iraq. Funds go to support first responders.

