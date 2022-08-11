ajc logo
Phillips, Barbara

Obituaries
PHILLIPS (Ball), Barbara Elizabeth

On August 7, 2022, Barbara Elizabeth Phillips entered the gates of Heaven after battling cancer for over fifteen months. She was 78 years old when she passed. Barbara was born in Brighton Sussex, England but lived for almost 24 years in Kent, England. In 1968 she moved to the United States to start a career as an administrative assistant at American Express. Barbara also worked for the Salvation Army, Child Kind, and several churches in the area. She loved office work, but her passion was being a certified master gardener. Her volunteer work included growing vegetables in Gwinnett County gardens that were donated to the assisted living and nursing homes throughout the area. She deeply loved her family, friends, church, and cat, Sweetie. Barbara is predeceased by her father, John Richard Ball; her mother, Winifred Rose; and her older sister, Winifred Beryl. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Beth Griffin; her son-in-law, Richard Griffin; and her grandchildren, Victoria, Nicole, Kaitlin, and Makenzie, who she affectionately referred to as "her four girls." she is also survived by her nephew, Clay Bowden; his wife, Rhonda; their children; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in England. The funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church of Grayson on August 14, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Her family will welcome friends starting at 5:00 PM. Beth, Richard, and their girls will take her cremains back to St. Michaels Church in Bexhill, England, to be buried alongside her beloved mother and sister at a future date.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

