PHILIPS, Martha Elizabeth Allen On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Martha Elizabeth Allen Philips, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 97. "Betty" was born on June 9, 1923 in Buford, Georgia to James Jess Allen and Kathleen Shelley Allen. She had one beloved sister, Helen Allen Stone. She was raised in the Virginia Highlands area of Atlanta and attended Girls High School. She married Lucien Philips, Jr., who served as a fighter pilot for the U.S. army during World War II, in January 1944. During the war, Betty worked at Lawson Hospital. After the war, they lived in Atlanta and raised three daughters Maggie, Diane and Jean. Betty volunteered in their schools and enjoyed her home and working in her yard, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan. During their retirement years they enjoyed taking several European trips, traveling the U.S, and visiting their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by her father, Jess, her mother Kathleen, and sister Helen. She is survived by her daughters, Maggie Attaberry, Diane Taylor, and Jean Brooks; grandchildren, Trish Flanagan, Emily Johnson, Griff Attaberry, Kyle Brooks, Daniel Brooks, Kathleen Taylor, and Lindsey Brinton; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus and health concerns no funeral service will be held.

