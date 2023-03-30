PHELPS, Patricia



Mrs. Patricia A. Phelps, age 71, of Atlanta, GA passed March 25, 2023. Services will be held, Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA, Rev. Isaiah Waddy, Senior Pastor; Elder Sylvania Watkins Sr., Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, 4 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

