X

Phelps, Patricia

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PHELPS, Patricia

Mrs. Patricia A. Phelps, age 71, of Atlanta, GA passed March 25, 2023. Services will be held, Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA, Rev. Isaiah Waddy, Senior Pastor; Elder Sylvania Watkins Sr., Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, 4 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes1h ago

Credit: Handout

Atlanta turns a corner in establishing its national art reputation
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Once again, Georgia lawmakers go past midnight ‘deadline’ for Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Once again, Georgia lawmakers go past midnight ‘deadline’ for Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights
1h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
Colussy, Alan
2h ago
Standard, Margaret
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Georgia State Legislature
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
15h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top