PHELPS, Kenneth J.



Kenneth Joyner Phelps, 79, of Atlanta died on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Ken, the son of Troy and Lola Phelps, was born and raised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He attended Rocky Mount Senior High School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, UNC Law School, Harvard University, and University of California.



Ken had a long and successful career in the banking and finance industry, including First Union Bank in Charlotte NC, Chairman and CEO, Citizens & Southern/Sovran in Atlanta GA, and Chairman, Managing Principal and CEO, Reliance Financial Corporation/Reliance Trust Company in Atlanta GA, from which he retired.



Ken was a loving husband, father, and friend to all. Ken will be remembered for his leadership, mentoring, and philanthropic efforts. He selflessly put others needs before his own and was always looking to serve those in need. He gave his time and talent to organizations that provided a positive impact on people's lives, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Union Mission, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.



Preceded in death by his son Gregory Phelps, and his loving wife Patricia Anne Phelps, he is survived by his son Christopher Phelps, son and daughter-in-law Garrett and Crissy Phelps, brother and sister-in-law Vernon and Elizabeth Garrett, and his four grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Ashton, and Aubrey.



Memorial services celebrating his life will be conducted on Sunday, December 27th at 2:00 in the afternoon at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Due to current Covid concerns, services will be limited to immediate/extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation (http:www.pdf.org), 1359 Broadway, Suite #1509, New York, New York, 10018 or to the Epilepsy Foundation (http:www.epilepsy.com), 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2353





