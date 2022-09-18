ajc logo
PFRANGLE, Mary M.

Mary M. Pfrangle, known for her friendly smile, positive attitude and energy, went for her last walk and closed her eyes for the last time on July 12, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Born Mary Margaret Markel in 1925 to Lloyd H. and Margaret Strong Markel, Mary was raised in Aurora, IL. After attending Stephens College in Columbia, MO., she married her high school sweetheart Charles Kirk Pfrangle. With children (Charles) Kirk and Julia Ann, the family lived in Illinois and Wisconsin before moving to Medfield, Massachusetts in 1962. With her love of American colonial history, antiques, and architecture, Mary thoroughly enjoyed the cultural life of Boston and New England and made enduring friendships. The family welcomed an American Field Service exchange student, Laura Baggaglioni from Italy, for a year at Medfield High School. It was a wonderful and life-changing experience for both the Baccaglioni and Pfrangle families.

In 1972, Mary moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, and enthusiastically immersed herself in the community. Her longest-standing commitments were to the Dunwoody Wells Questers and to exercise classes at the Dunwoody Baptist Fitness Center where at both, she made many friends. Mary worked in the Emergency Room of Northside Hospital for 23 years. She adored little children and after retirement, having no grandchildren, Mary volunteered as a surrogate grandmother. She was a baby-rocker for many years at the Scottish Rite Hospital, Children's Health Care of Atlanta, and volunteered with newborns at Northside Hospital as well.

Mary, always up for an adventure, often joined daughter Julie from the West Coast, to Hawaii, Alaska, Italy and France. Active, curious, and always ready to laugh, Mary was an unintentional role model. Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs was her final home, where she was often seen walking, cheerfully greeting everyone, and enjoying activities and the natural environment.

Son (Charles) Kirk Pfrangle, lived in Dunwoody and Alpharetta for many years. High school teacher, mentor, and passionate runner, he was beloved by many of the runners he coached. Their care and devotion to Kirk, especially in the last year of his life, were immeasurable support until his death in June 2020. His wife, Cindy Lippmann, predeceased Kirk in 2019.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Julie (aka Aja Razumny) of Auke Bay, Alaska and France; brother, John Markel, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; nephew, James Markel; niece, Melissa Horne (Patrick); and family.

The family has especially indebted for the love and support of friends Virginia Stoner, Don Chapman, Sarah Muly, and the late Christine Humphries. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 30 at the Memorial Chapel of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. No flowers, please. Donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (formerly Scottish rite Hospital) at www.give.choa.org are welcomed. Condolences and memories may be sent to Pfrangle Family, 300 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Unit A-203, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

