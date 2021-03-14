PFOHL, Ronald Brian "Ron"



Ronald Brian Pfohl "Ron", 59 years, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.



Ron was passionate about his family and friends. He enjoyed sports, cheering on his children in football and cheerleading, and was an avid fan of the UGA Bulldogs and SMU Mustangs. He loved fishing, hunting, and grilling on his green egg with those closest to him.



Ron attended JJ Pearce High School in Dallas, TX, where he lettered in football and baseball. He went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University in 1984 with a BS in Marketing and a BA in Psychology. At Southern Methodist University, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.



Ron was involved in commercial real estate for over 38 years. His passion, creativity, and talent allowed him to create beautiful spaces and experiences for others through his work. He was a critical member of large projects such as the Forum on Peachtree Parkway and Avalon in Alpharetta, to mention a few. Ron's positive and warm personality made him a friend to all, and he always had a way of making people smile through his quick wit and beautiful sense of humor. He brought warmth and light into any room. Ron was a loving husband, father, and friend to everyone.



Ron is survived by his wife of 32 years, Anna Shelton Pfohl; his two children, Whitney Ann Stovall and William Clayton Pfohl of Atlanta, Georgia, his mother and father William and Leona Pfohl, his sister Kathryn Pfohl Araman and her two daughters, Libby and Madeline, of Richardson, Texas, and his brother Randal Pfohl and his son Blake Pfohl of Evansville, Indiana.



A small private family ceremony will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on April 10th and a Celebration of Life will follow that evening from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Hartman residence, 5805 Winterthur Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the CJD Foundation in Ron Pfohl's honor. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/account/1075839



