Pfeif, Steven

Steven G. Pfeif, 76, of Marietta passed away on December 14, 2021. He is survived by wife Devon, of 49 years; daughter Courtenay (husband Todd); son Dustin (wife Kelsie); grandchildren: Addie, Cooper, Marin, Jackson, Greyson; sister Wynne (husband Linton); and sister Joann. After serving in the USMC as a pilot, Steve began a career in sales and management for Eastman Kodak and finished as a career consultant. In retirement, he enjoyed being an extra in tv and movies. Steve will be remembered as a proud Marine, avid golfer, loyal friend, loving husband, father, and grandfather.