Peyton, Betty

PETYON, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Peyton passed away on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:15 PM at Westminster St. Augustine in World Golf Village. She passed peacefully surrounded with love by her daughter and son-in-law. She was born January 23rd, 1932 to Stephen Overton Harris and Ora Mae Harris in Atlanta, Georgia. She had a long career as a manager at Equifax, but her true passion was working and shopping at Rich's Department Store. Betty met her husband, Semuel ("Sam") Peyton, in 1949 at a Teen Canteen in Atlanta, Georgia. She spent the next 69 years happily married to the love of her life until Sam passed away in January 2019 from Pancreatic Cancer. Betty is survived by her older brother, Bill Harris, her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Jim Davidson, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Peyton, four grandchildren (Matthew, Peyton, Sam Davidson and Katelyn Smith), and her great-granddaughter, Blake Smith. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steve Peyton. Sam and Betty relocated from Atlanta, Georgia to St. Augustine, Florida in 2000 to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Known and loved as feisty and funny, she adored her family and they adored their "Gammy" back. She enjoyed walking, any and all social clubs, shopping and spending time with her family. She will be truly missed, but her family feels peace knowing she has gone home to be with the Lord and her dearly loved husband. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held in Betty's honor at Crest Lawn Memorial Park located at 2000 Marietta Blvd., N.W., Atlanta, GA, 30318 . In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Peyton.

