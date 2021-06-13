ajc logo
X

Petty, Murphy

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PETTY, Murphy L.

Murphy L. Petty, age 91, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Mozley Memorial Gardens. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Marietta, GA. www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 MacLand Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top