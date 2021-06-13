PETTY, Murphy L.



Murphy L. Petty, age 91, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Mozley Memorial Gardens. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Marietta, GA. www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

