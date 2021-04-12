PETTY, Dorothy Queen



Dorothy Queen Petty, age 89, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs with Pastor Matt Petty officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm prior to the graveside service at the cemetery. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Marietta, GA.

