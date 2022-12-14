ajc logo
Pettus, Carolyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PETTUS, Carolyn Bond

Carolyn Bond "DarDar" Pettus, 82, of Lawrenceville, GA formerly of Duluth, GA passed away December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Dr. C. Kay Fuino officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Pettus, a native of Atlanta, GA was born to the late William and Geraldine Bond on January 3rd, 1940. She and her husband were both graduates of Chamblee High School class of 1957 where they maintained a lifelong friendship with many of their former classmates. Carolyn attended Oglethorpe University and she was a member of the Duluth First United Methodist Church. She retired as Assistant Clerk of the Georgia House of Representatives at the state capitol where she had worked for over 45 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Henry Pettus, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Tonya Pettus of Peachtree City, GA, Lance and Tisha Pettus of Dacula, GA, Bob and Pam Pettus of Pinckard, AL; brother Mike Bond of Shannon, GA; eight grandchildren Derrick Paddock, Brandon Paddock, Whitney Pettus Lundskow, Tristan Pettus, Joshua Pettus, Joelle Pettus Dake, Mitchell Pettus and Kaelyn Pettus and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ken Bond. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She cherished her family and friends, and they will forever treasure their memories of her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org (800)272-3900. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

