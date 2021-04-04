PETTIT, Joyce



Joyce Pettit, 85, is survived by her daughter, Laura Rusick, by close cousin Rosalie Miller and half-brother Larry Starr. Her son, Aaron, preceded her in death. She graduated from Amherst High School and Kent State University.



After teaching 5th grade for 5 years in Elyria, Ohio, she "retired" to raise a family who enjoyed her home cooking, baking, canning, and jams and jellies. A seamstress and tailor, Joyce designed and constructed clothing for her children and herself, including her wedding gown and Laura's saddle-seat riding outfit. She later used that talent to custom-make pillows, window treatments, and other home accents.



During her 24 years as an interior designer in Atlanta, Joyce assisted clients with choices by using her excellent color eye, sense of style, and understanding of personal taste. Joyce's creative interests included sewing, photography, sculpting in clay, relief wood carving, and sketching.



Traveling was a joyful opportunity to meet new people and explore new places. Her favorite adventure was the 10 months lived in Geneva, Switzerland, where holiday trips included Wales, England, The Netherlands, Germany, France, and Italy.



Joyce was passionate about women's rights and deeply concerned about environmental issues. Active at Roswell Presbyterian Church, Joyce loved to usher and welcomed everyone with a smile. She participated is Searcher's Sunday School class and "Prayers and Squares" whose members sewed lap quilts and 6"x6" squares for those in need of comfort. Roswell Presbyterian Church nourished her spirit and surrounded her with extended family and love. A memorial service will be held April 17th at 2:00 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Every Woman Works, c/o Roswell Presbyterian Church.

