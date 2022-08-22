PETTIT, Eleanor Stuart



Jan. 21, 2021 - Aug.17, 2022



Our precious angel, Eleanor Stuart Pettit, beloved daughter of Mary Lowell and Gil Pettit; and sister of, William Downing Pettit, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Eleanor was an absolute delight and charmed anyone who met her with a smile that could light up a room. Her enthusiasm for life and sweet and sassy personality brought constant joy to all who were around her, and her family got to see this most of all. With an infectious giggle and a cheeky grin, Eleanor made each day of her all too short 18 months of life an adventure, taking on every experience with such enthusiasm that all people - young and old, friends and strangers - were drawn to her. Her big brother William, or as she called him, "Yi-yum," was her hero, the sweetest big brother, and the fun that they had together was a treat for any who witnessed it. William was in love from the first moment they met and continued to dote on her as she grew, while Eleanor kept up with him as well and as quickly as her little legs would let her. Every moment of Eleanor's life was the biggest blessing to her family, and it will continue to be honored and shared forever. Eleanor's spirit shone brightly while on earth, and we know that it will continue to do so as she flies high with the angels, safe in her Father's arms in heaven. We love you, sweet baby girl. We'll see you when we get there.



A memorial service will be held in Eleanor's honor on Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:00 AM, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Dr. Chuck Roberts officiating, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



Eleanor is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Clarice Stuart and Lowell Morris Downing, and Mary Mitchell and William Thomas Couch; paternal great-grandparents, Joan Callaghan Meyer; Eleanor Faye and Howard Gordon Pettit Jr., and Charles Edward Meyer III.



In addition to her parents and brother, Eleanor is survived by maternal grandparents, Christiann Couch and Donald Stuart Downing; paternal grandparents, Katherine Meyer and Howard Gordon Pettit III; uncle, Robert Callaghan Pettit (Lauren); aunt, Katherine Brooks Pettit, all of Atlanta, GA; and paternal great-grandmother, Elaine Falls Meyer of New Smyrna Beach, FL.



Numbers 6:24-26 - The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Eleanor's name may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Go to PeachtreeChurch.com/give or mail a check to 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, attn: finance office.



