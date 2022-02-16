PETTERS, Brian Boling



9/25/1978



Atlanta, Georgia



Our beloved Brian passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta on February 8, 2022. Brian was very clever, creative, smart, and funny. He was a kind soul with a warm smile, bright blue eyes and a gentleness that was always curious. He was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend. Lake Burton was Brian's favorite place, always doing projects, jet skiing across the lake or slalom skiing. Brian graduated from The Lovett School and his love of the outdoors carried him to Appalachian State University where he double majored in business and finance and graduated Cum Laude. He furthered his education at Georgia State University pursuing a Master's degree in finance taxation. His love of the outdoors included rock climbing, kayaking the rivers of North Carolina, the Snake River, and learning to snowboard. Brian was a researcher, financier and an engineer who could fix and create anything he could image. He was a simple person preferring a white t-shirt, khakis, and Honey Nut Cheerios but underneath the simplicity was a love of music, humor, intellectual conversation and laughter. Brian is survived by his loving parents George A. (Skip) Petters and Dorothy Boling (D.D.) Petters, his step-mother, Marietta Gandy Petters, and three sisters, Lauren Petters Cheatham, Katherine Petters Ford and Caroline Petters Schave, and brothers-in-law Rhett Cheatham, Charley Ford and Chris Schave, three nephews Oscar Ford, Reeve and Oliver Cheatham and a niece August Ford. He was also loved by his Gandy step-family, Marietta's sons and their families. We love you Brian, we will always be the Petters Patch. May your truth and your beautiful heart set you free into the kingdom of God.



We welcome all who knew and loved Brian, in celebration of his life, at his memorial service on Thursday, February 17th at 11:00 AM, at All Saints' Episcopal Church. The family would appreciate and cherish any written memories of Brian you would like to share. Please send to



brianpettersmemories@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Skyland Trails, 1961 N. Druid Hills Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329.

