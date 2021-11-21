PETROLINE, Joseph



Joseph Anthony Petroline, "Joe", "Daddy Joe", 95, peacefully entered into heaven on November 11, 2021. He was born in Mount Olive, Illinois to his parents Andrew and Theresa Petroline.



He enlisted in the military, serving in the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and earned a victory medal, then was honorably discharged. He returned home to Illinois. Later, he enlisted in the Army, was promoted to Sergeant and then transferred to Atlanta, Georgia. While in Atlanta, Joe met his soulmate, married and settled. He worked for 50 years at a chemical manufacturing company and was the plant manager.



Joe was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Eva. He was a caring father and grandfather. Joe believed being a father was one of his biggest accomplishments. His six children kept him busy and he considered himself lucky since they brought him joy.



He enjoyed being involved. After a heart attack, he became involved in running and discovered this was his passion. He was a long time member of the Atlanta Track Club.



Joe participated in many races and countless marathons. His race trophies, t-shirts & medals display his love of running.



Cars and helping were other interests Joe had. He often worked on his own vehicles and had a talent for repairing cars. Joe did not mind helping family or friends with any of their mechanical car issues.



He found comfort in attending mass regularly. Joe had strong faith. He believed in the goodness of people and placed his trust in the Holy Spirit.



Joe was preceded in death by his father, mother, his son Stephen and wife, Eva. He is survived by his five children, Gary Petroline (Janet) of Atlanta, David Petroline (Rocio) of Pooler, Georgia, Nancy Petroline (Steve) of Cumming, Georgia, Gail Hanning (Jack) of Dacula, Georgia, and Linda Alley (Scott) of English Mountain, Tennessee. He is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his brother Charles.



There will be a visitation held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 2 PM EST at Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe. A funeral service in memory of Joe will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10 AM EST, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Joe's memory to the Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org) or Sacred Heart Church - Toward Charities Joseph Petroline (sacredheartatlanta.org).



