PETROLINE, Eva



Loving wife and mother, Eva Sullivan Petroline, "Eva Jo", entered into the healing arms of our Father in Heaven on February 17 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on October 15, 1932 in Conyers, Georgia to parents Thomas and Robie Sullivan.



She left the quiet country life for big city living in Atlanta at an early age. While working at Sears, she met Joseph Petroline through her roommate on a double date. Eventually they married in 1952 and began raising a family. They shared 68 years of marriage together. Eva was a kind mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend.



Eva was preceded in death by her father, mother, and son Stephen. She is survived by her husband and five children, Gary Petroline (Janet) of Atlanta, David Petroline (Rocio) of Pooler, Georgia, Nancy Petroline (Steve) of Cumming, Georgia, Gail Hanning (Jack) of Dacula, Georgia, and Linda Alley (Scott) of English Mountain, Tennessee. She is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



She had a fondness for meeting people, especially babies and children. Eva enjoyed cooking, Southern Cuisine in particular, caring for her grandchildren, gardening, running and watching football and baseball. She was an avid Atlanta Braves, Falcons and Georgia Bulldog fan. Eva had a deep appreciation for the simple things in life and had a caring heart centered on her family and faith.



Eva's thoughtfulness was shown by sending birthday cards with loving hand-written notes every year to her children, grandchildren and sons and daughters-in-laws. We cherish her compassionate and easy-going nature.



A funeral service in memory of Eva will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2pm EST, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Eva's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org).



