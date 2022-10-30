PETIT, Joyce



Joyce Leeth Petit, age 96, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022. Joyce was born in Cullman, Alabama on October 11, 1926. She entered Stephens College in Missouri at the age of 16. A short time after graduation, she moved to Atlanta where she met the love of her life, James W. Petit, a Georgia Tech student and football player. They were married in 1948 and had a long and wonderful life together. Joyce and Jim gave their family a life of incredible love, devotion, and wonderful memories. Joyce will be remembered as a true lady – filled with grace and beauty in every way. She was happiest taking care of her large family. Joyce has left her family with an amazing legacy of love. Joyce was predeceased by her parents Winfield Scott Leeth and Erma Kinney Leeth, brother Winfield Leeth, Jr., sister Ann (Bobby) Davis, niece Kelli Davis, and her beloved husband Jim Petit. She is survived by her daughters Leann (Pat) O'Donnell and Courtney (Cubbedge) Snow, sons Scott (Mary) Petit, Jeff (Beth) Petit, and Brent Petit (John Askew), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren (soon-to-be 16 with the birth of twins in December), and her nephews Rob (Sharon) Davis and Louis (Anne) Davis.



A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or Agape Hospice, www.agapehospicecare.com/donate.



