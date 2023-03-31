PETERSON, Tommy



Eugene



Tommy Eugene Peterson died on March 28, 2023, surrounded by loving family. Tommy was born May 5, 1949, in Somerset, Kentucky, where his family was living for a short-term work assignment. When he was an infant they relocated back to their home city of Augusta, Georgia, where he grew up. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Kelso and Gerty Peterson; his sister, Jeanette Peterson Hoffman; and his granddaughter, Frances Brown. He is survived by his wife, Jane Diamond (or Janie, as he affectionately called her) of Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and John-Clark Brown of Augusta; daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Stephen Brown of Boise; daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Sean Bastarache of Atlanta; grandchildren, John Thomas Brown, Miles Brown, Grier Brown, Zoe Bastarache, and Eden Bastarache; and brother, Kelso Peterson Jr. Tommy attended high school at the Academy of Richmond County, where he was co-captain of the football team, and Middle Georgia College. He played semiprofessional football with the Augusta Eagles, and subsequently worked for Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Association in North Carolina and then Georgia, where he was a vocal and staunch advocate for the legal rights, fair treatment, and occupational betterment of farmworkers in rural areas of both states. He later established a contracting company, Builders and Restorers, Inc., overseeing residential and commercial projects in intown Atlanta neighborhoods---including the home of Congressman John Lewis. In his retirement Tommy became a master grower of heirloom tomatoes, for which he was widely known. He had his own special soil mix and filmed a how-to video for friends who hoped to emulate his techniques. In his driveway was his "tomato dome," constructed to protect at least some of his babies (tomato plants) from the evil squirrels. Being gifted with some of his Cherokee Purples in picking season made many friends, family, and neighbors very happy. Tommy was also famous for his highly coveted smoked meat, served at the July 4th backyard bash held annually for over 25 years. Tommy loved college football, Atlanta United soccer, and until his illness, working on projects at his house as well as Kara and Sean's. But by far his greatest love was being Pappy to his adored grandchildren who, along with the rest of his family as well as countless friends, will miss him dearly and forever. The family has requested that no flowers be sent. Those who wish to make a donation in his memory may donate to Friends of Frances (www.FriendsofFrances.org, click on Become a Friend) or to Congregation Bet Haverim (www.congregationbethaverim.org). Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, March 31, 2023, at Dressler's Chapel, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA. Interment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at Tommy and Jane's home, 4:00 PM, Sunday (minyan at 4:30 PM), and 6:00 PM, Monday (minyan at 7:00 PM). Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

