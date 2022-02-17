Hamburger icon
Peterson, Teresa

PETERSON, Teresa

Teresa Fay Peterson, 63, passed on January 25, 2022. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, 2:00 PM, Monte Vista Biblical Gardens, 1361 Hollywood Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Meadow Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

