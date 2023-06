PETERSEN, Scott Pickrel



Scott Pickrel Petersen, age 69, East Atlanta, GA, passed away November 6, 2022, from natural causes. He is survived by his son, Rex Petersen. Funeral Service June 17, 2023, 12:00 PM, at Historic Sylvester Cemetery, 2073 Braeburn Cir. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.



