PETERS, Wendolyn



Wendolyn Peters, age 67, passed away September 11, in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She is survived by her two children, Taminika and Harold (Camille); her two grandchildren, Jon'to and J'Sean Shelling; siblings, Iris, Victor, Wynkia (Charles); in-laws, Carmen Moore (Anthony), Latasha Ballard; and a host of family and friends.



Services will be held on September 19, at Gregory Levett Funeral Home in Decatur.