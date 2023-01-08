PETERS, James



James Burt Peters passed away on January 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jim was born in Valdosta, Georgia on April 8, 1947, to Dr. and Mrs. James Solomon Peters, Jr., of Nashville, Georgia. He attended Nashville Elementary School and became an Eagle Scout. He attended The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, graduating in 1965. Jim graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in General Business. While at UGA, he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, the Army ROTC program and the U.S. Army Reserves.



After college Jim moved to Atlanta, where he met "the love of his life", India Blitch. They were married on May 27, 1972, in Statesboro, Georgia. Jim was employed by C&S Bank. He became an assistant banking officer and was promoted to Windy Hill Branch Manager. His dream was to own his own business which became a reality in 1975. He purchased a sign company and later established his own firm : JBP and Associates, a signage and graphics company.



Without exception, Jim's one passion was coaching youth sports. He coached football and basketball at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, and football, basketball, and baseball at Northside Youth Organization. Jim's most memorable years of coaching youth sports were at Buckhead Baseball, where he spent 44 years, coaching the Royals and the Athletics, as well as many Buckhead Baseball All-Star teams. One of his All-Star teams won the Little League District Championship in 1990, the first time in 30 years. That year on Buckhead Little League Baseball Night at the Braves vs Chicago Cubs game, Jim threw out the first pitch. In 2000 he was inducted into the Buckhead Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.



One of his greatest pleasures over the years was when former players would see him and address him as "Coach Peters".



Jim was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, the 300 Club, past President of The Roundtable and Alumnae Treasurer of the Chi Phi Chapter at UGA for 30 years. He was a Life Member of the Capital City Club.



Jim dearly loved being with his family, spending happy hour with his friends at the Capital City Club "Table of Knowledge", traveling to Scotland with his golf group and traveling to all seven continents with India. He was truly an avid sports enthusiast. He will be remembered as a generous man with a gentle heart, a loving smile, a twinkle in his eye and one who lived life to the fullest. He is surely sending cheers from Heaven for his beloved Bulldogs in the Big Game - GO DAWGS!



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, India Blitch; his daughter, Courtney Peters Walker (Jamie); his son, James Burt Peters Jr.; his two granddaughters, Madison Mathews Walker and Madalyn Myers Walker, all of Atlanta; his brother-in-law, Fred Blitch Jr.(Debbie); his nephew Erick Blitch (Victoria) and their children, Sloan and Fred; his nephew Walker Blitch (Gina), and their son, Walker; his sister-in-law, Belle Blitch Malone (Chuck) all of Statesboro, Georgia; his uncle, Hilliard Burt of Albany, Georgia and many cousins.



There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Buckhead Baseball, 1266 West Paces Ferry Road, PO Box 273, Atlanta, Georgia 30327 or to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.



