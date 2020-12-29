Peterman, Robert

PETERMAN, Sr., Robert Hudson



Robert Hudson Peterman Sr., born on November 27th 1927 in Stephens, GA. At the age of 93, with his Children, Son-in-Law and Wife by his side, he left this earth for his well deserved place in heaven. The birth and death are the bookmarks. The in between is what defines this wonderful Man.



His Birth name was Robert Hudson Peterman Sr., however, he was affectionately called many names. Hut, Uncle Hut, Hudson, Mr. P, Bob, Pete, Daddy, Dad, Brother, PaPa and Mayor of Medlock.



Bob was the third of ten Children born to the late Ben and Vernon Peterman. During his childhood years, he was taught the real value of hard work, the responsibilities to family and the importance of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He knew the integrity of your word meant more than anything and measured all people based on their heart.



A Country Farm boy and at the age of 17, he left home to join the Navy, serving on the USS Raton, a submarine. He proudly served our country and returned home to start the next chapter of his life. At the age of 23, he married Ruth Kathleen Bell. The two took up residence in Decatur, GA where they have lived for over 70 years.



Bob was employed by Lockheed Aircraft company for over 37 years. He was a dedicated and devoted "company man". Although Lockheed occupied his days, his heart was occupied with the love for the three Children. In the first 15 years of their marriage, Bob and Ruth welcomed three kids to the world. Debbie, Robyn and Bobby (or Robert Hudson Peterman JR). His Job as Dad/Daddy combined some of his strongest assets. He was a leader, a provider, a disciplinarian, a teacher a protector, a comforter, a spiritual role model, a coach and yes just a plain great DADDY. Over the years, he was promoted from Dad to Papa. His renewed joy was found in his grandchildren; Heather and Hannah Peterman, Mitch Harper and Austin Anderson. Each of them holding such a special place in his heart. He was even able to meet his great-grandson, Alden Anderson born to Austin and Amy this year.



Bob's life Story would not be complete without the mention of his service to those outside his immediate family. He graciously gave countless hours to his beloved Scott Blvd Baptist Church and the Medlock Neighborhood. Bob served both entities honorably and was a standing Deacon at Scott Boulevard for over 50 years.



Full of Wisdom, Stories, a kind word, and always willing to give free advice. Bob left this earth as he had always said he wanted to…..Leaving his beloved home with his toes pointing up to Heaven.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Peterman was preceded in death by his brothers Allen, Tom and Jerry Peterman and sisters Elizabeth Peterman, Edith Craft and Alma Amason. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Bell Peterman, daughters Debbie (Mike) Harper, Robyn (Brad) Anderson and Son Robert H Peterman Jr (Angie), four Grandchildren Austin (Amy) Anderson, Heather Peterman, Mitch Harper, Hannah Peterman and one great grandson, Alden Anderson, Brothers Billy Peterman (Janelle), Ralph Peterman and Sister Patsy Cruce (Jerry)



In lieu of Flowers the family is asking for a donation to be given



· To Alzheimer's Association: www.ALZ.org



· Childrens' Healthcare of Atlanta: www.CHOA.org



· Decatur First Baptist Church-In honor of his work of Bob's service to Scott Blvd Baptist.



The Family will hold a Virtual Celebration of Life Service on Saturday January 2, 2021 a 4:00 PM Eastern Time · Zoom ID will be: Https://zoom/us/j/96127283113



· Option to listen by phone 646.558.8656

