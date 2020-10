PETERKIN, Shirley N.



Graveside Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Shirley N. Peterkin will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, 10:00 AM, Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:30 AM. Visitation Thurs., October 29, at Brown & Young, 6:00 to 8:00 PM.