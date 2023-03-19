PETEET, Ruth D.



Ruth D. Peteet was a Registered Nurse with a gift for helping others. She was the rock of stability for many of her friends and family. With her selfless nature, her life passion and purpose were evident. She was a healer: Ruth completed her B.A. in History at Rutgers University in 1979. She won many allocates and awards as a nurse at Emery and hospitals both in Georgia and in northern NJ. A world traveler, she is survived by her son, Cazzie Martin; and daughter, Inka Ashley Lassen; and grandchildren, Anthony Martin and Elan Ashley Lassen; as well as other siblings. Condolences can be left at: https://www.forevermissed.com/ruth-dean-peteet/about.

