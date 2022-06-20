PERZ, Erika A.



Erika A. Perz of Decatur, Georgia, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



Erika was born in Cilli (Celje), Yugoslavia (Slovenia), on July 16, 1938, the sole child of Johann (John) and Peregrina Rankel.



Erika is survived by her son, Joseph Perz, her daughter, Susan Ward, and their spouses, Fleur Hartmann and Richard Ward.



Erika is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kyra Perz, Alexandra Ward, Leo Perz, and Gregorie Ward, all of whom she absolutely adored.



Erika's additional surviving relations include cherished cousins, in-laws and others in Australia, Austria, and the United States. She leaves behind many close friends and loved ones. Erika never stopped forging connections and took delight in other persons and beings, particularly ladybugs, butterflies and four legged furry friends. Erika spread her joie de vivre by crocheting hats for cats and nests for birds, dancing, seeing live music, hosting dinner parties and baking treats for everyone she knew. She was known far and wide for her delicious strudel.



Erika experienced a difficult childhood in war-torn Europe. She immigrated to the United States with her dear father, John Rankel, where she met her future husband, Joseph Perz. They were married over 45 years, from 1959 until his untimely death from colon cancer in 2005.



While living in Queens, New York, raising her children and providing attentive care to her large extended family, many of which shared her Gottscheer heritage, Erika worked at the law firm Mitschel and Masiello for many years and was renowned for her skills as a tax preparer.



Austria and the alps were Erika's spiritual birthplace. In her mid-life, she imagined a new path for herself. One that included travel and adventure. She actively engineered this future, seeking and gaining employment with Lufthansa. She worked for the airline for 12 years, which allowed her the opportunity to travel to Europe over 35 times.



It is with heavy hearts that we look forward, grateful for Erika's long, sustaining and spirited presence, as she begins, in her words, "the greatest journey of her life."



A private memorial service will be held Wednesday evening. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation, in Erika's memory, to World Central Kitchen (https://donate.wck.org/Erika_Ladybug_Perz ), or Save the Children (http://support.savethechildren.org/goto/Erika_Perz_Ladybug ).



