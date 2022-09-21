Pery, Rosa

PERRY, Rosa



Rosa B. Luke Perry, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12 Noon, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. A public viewing will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Friday. She is survived by husband, Dewey Perry Jr., son, Brian Luke, stepson; Edward Perry; grandchildren; Alexis, Xavier, and Payton Luke; step-grandchildren, Jahleer Perry.



