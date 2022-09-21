ajc logo
X

Pery, Rosa

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries

PERRY, Rosa

Rosa B. Luke Perry, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12 Noon, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. A public viewing will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Friday. She is survived by husband, Dewey Perry Jr., son, Brian Luke, stepson; Edward Perry; grandchildren; Alexis, Xavier, and Payton Luke; step-grandchildren, Jahleer Perry.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying12h ago
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
12h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
11h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
11h ago
Four people, including two teenagers, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a DeKalb County shooting, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 teens injured in quadruple shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
6h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Waller, Jimmie Sue
Brannan, Susan
3h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
14h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
17h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top