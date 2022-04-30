Perteet, Virginia

PERTEET (McLEOD), Virginia



Virginia McLeod Perteet, died on April 27, 2022 in Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and was a native of Atlanta until her retirement to Rabun County. She resided in DeKalb County for most of her life. She was a graduate of Georgia State University and a member of Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority for over 50 years. She was employed by the Department of the Army and the Centers for Disease Control for a total of 44 years. She was a member of the Clayton Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Clayton Music Club and the National Active and Retired Employees. She enjoyed traveling both in the United States and many areas of the world. She has visited every state in the United States. She was an avid walker and hiked many trails in her aopted County. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Charles Rabun Perteet, her parents Mr. and Mrs. B. D. McLeod of Stone Mountain, GA, her stepdaughter Dale Perteet King of stone Mountain, GA, her sisters Evelyn J. McLeod formerly of DeKalb County, Joyce M. McCall formerly of Lake Hartwell, Eleanor Sue Tyler of Tucker, GA and Jane O' Connor of Waycross, GA. She is survived by two brothers Wayne McLeod of Buford, GA and Johnnie McLeod of Stone Mountain, GA, a special niece and nephew Kathy and Ellis Holcomb. Also many nieces and nephews and friends. The family wishes to express a special thank you to her faithful companion Judy Turpin and Bonnie Thompson. Services will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, visitation at Beck Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM with funeral to start at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Beck Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Rabun Memory Park. In Memory of Virginia, Memorial Donations May be made to The Clayton Baptist Church, 83 Church Street, Clayton, GA 30525.

