X
Dark Mode Toggle

Perryman, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PERRYMAN, William Kenneth

William Kenneth Perryman, 78, of Stone Mountain passed away February 26, 2023. He was born on June 25, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr. Perryman grew up in Atlanta. He had a playful sense of humor and would occasionally play jokes on family and friends. He enjoyed listening to a variety of music and was a history buff on the WWII Era. He was proud of being a southerner and loved the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Mr. Perryman attended Spring Street Elementary, graduated from Henry Grady High School. In 1968, he graduated from Georgia State College with a double degree in Business Administration and Economics, Finance. Kenneth worked with the State of Georgia in the Department of Corrections as the Assistant Director of Purchasing Administrative Support Office for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by William Andrew Perryman, Jr., his father; and Loretta Kehoe Perryman, his mother.

Mr. Perryman is survived by Linda Perryman Chadwick, sister; Fay Sheffield, partner in life; Jennifer Chadwick Stephenson, niece; Christopher Andrew Chadwick, nephew; Haley Grace Stephenson, great-niece; Dylan Matthew Stephenson, great-nephew; and his cousins, Lewis Higgins, Elinor Higgins Townsend, Melinda Higgins Ledbetter, Andrea Higgins Perry, Danny Neil, Rita Tillman Hefty, Emily Tillman Peterson, John Whisler and Chester Whisler.

Visitation will be held at H. M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM and the Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM at the same location. Mr. Perryman will be buried in Arlington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arthritis Foundation in Mr. Perryman's name.

Family requests visitors to wear red and black, casual attire to the service.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
17h ago
The Latest

Balloun, James
1h ago
Riddick, Melvin
1h ago
Robbins, Terez
1h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
14h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
18h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top