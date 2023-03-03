PERRYMAN, William Kenneth



William Kenneth Perryman, 78, of Stone Mountain passed away February 26, 2023. He was born on June 25, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Mr. Perryman grew up in Atlanta. He had a playful sense of humor and would occasionally play jokes on family and friends. He enjoyed listening to a variety of music and was a history buff on the WWII Era. He was proud of being a southerner and loved the University of Georgia Bulldogs.



Mr. Perryman attended Spring Street Elementary, graduated from Henry Grady High School. In 1968, he graduated from Georgia State College with a double degree in Business Administration and Economics, Finance. Kenneth worked with the State of Georgia in the Department of Corrections as the Assistant Director of Purchasing Administrative Support Office for over 20 years.



He was preceded in death by William Andrew Perryman, Jr., his father; and Loretta Kehoe Perryman, his mother.



Mr. Perryman is survived by Linda Perryman Chadwick, sister; Fay Sheffield, partner in life; Jennifer Chadwick Stephenson, niece; Christopher Andrew Chadwick, nephew; Haley Grace Stephenson, great-niece; Dylan Matthew Stephenson, great-nephew; and his cousins, Lewis Higgins, Elinor Higgins Townsend, Melinda Higgins Ledbetter, Andrea Higgins Perry, Danny Neil, Rita Tillman Hefty, Emily Tillman Peterson, John Whisler and Chester Whisler.



Visitation will be held at H. M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM and the Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM at the same location. Mr. Perryman will be buried in Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arthritis Foundation in Mr. Perryman's name.



Family requests visitors to wear red and black, casual attire to the service.



