Perry, William

PERRY, Jr., William



Clifton



William Clifton Perry, Jr., 84, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on December 13, 2022 due to long illnesses in which he was unable to overcome.



William "Bill" was born on August 8, 1938 to Dr. and Mrs. William C. Perry Sr in Louisburg, NC. Bill attended Riverside Military Academy and finished up his last two years of his high school education at Virginia Episcopal School where he graduated in 1957. He went on to college at Wake Forest for a year, before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he graduated with a degree in political science in 1963. After Graduating he started his first job as a sales rep for Allergan Pharmaceuticals in addition to joining the Army Reserves.



In 1964, Bill met his future wife, Beverly Jane Norman. Bill and Beverly went on to have two children, Will Perry and Scott Perry.



Upon retirement he spent his time playing golf with his sons when he could. He was an avid fan of Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons. Bill was a member of the Atlanta Black Tie Club and Great Characters of Atlanta. Bill actively served at Saint Philips Episcopal church until moving back to East Cobb, where he was a member for many years of The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul.



Bill was predeceased by his parents Dr. William Clifton Perry, Sr. and Margaret Button Perry. Bill is survived by his brother, Bennett Perry; and his sons, Will (Anna) Perry and Scott (Kerry) Perry; and six beloved grandchildren, Wilson, Carolina, Hanna Belle, Hayden, Austen and Ryan.



Services will be held in Marietta, Georgia at the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul on January 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on behalf of Bill, to the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul.

