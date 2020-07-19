PERRY, Robert Carman Robert Carman Perry was born in Athens, Ohio on June 21, 1926. He passed on July 7, 2020. Robert grew up in Wilmington, Ohio where his father Alonzo was a Telegrapher and Station Manager for B&O railroad. Robert was active in Sports, hunting and fishing, and Scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle. He was a US Army veteran and served in WWII. After the war he attended Wilmington College, where he met his wife Pat. They lived briefly in Washington, DC and Akron, Ohio before moving to Columbus, Ohio. They raised their 5 children in Dublin, Ohio, while he worked as an engineer for North American Aviation/ Rockwell International in the Aviation and Missile Divisions. He was co patent holder of a helmet mounted video system, and became Program Manager of multiple missile systems, most notably the Hellfire Missile. Robert was active in Youth Sports as a Co Founder of Dublin Youth Athletics and little league football coach. He served as a Boy Scout leader and a deacon at the Dublin Community Church. In the summers he enjoyed fishing in the Scioto River after work. He was a sports fan, especially following the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Robert and Pat moved to Atlanta in 1982, where he retired and enjoyed fishing, tennis, contract bridge and ballroom dancing. He was an ALTA tennis champion multiple times. He was also a member of Windward Association of Retired Men (WARM) and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Perry. He was also predeceased by his sister Helen Lenore Perry. Robert is survived by his 5 children: William, Kristine, Bob (Diane), Stuart (Mary), and Kathy. He is also survived by a sister Virginia Louise Perry and brother Richard Eugene Perry, and Richard's wife Jean Ann. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Services will be held at Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton, GA at a date to be determined. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

