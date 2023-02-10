Perry, Evelyn

PERRY (FARRINGTON), Evelyn
We are greatly saddened by the death of Evelyn Farrington Perry, 63, of Gainesville, GA from Covid 19 on February 5, 2023. A loving wife, mother, and Grammie, Evelyn enjoyed 36 years of marriage with her soulmate, Frank. Her passion was missions. She was a missionary in Hong Kong and directed the ESL and citizenship ministry at her church. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters, Amanda (EJ) and Sarah (Cody); granddaughters, Ellie and Emma; and sisters, Judy and Pauline. She was proceeded in death by her parents, J.C. and Geraldine. Celebration of life services will be held February 10, 2023 at 3 PM at First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FBC Gainesville ESL ministry online or by check (designate ESL ministry in comments).
