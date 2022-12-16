PERRY, Cynthia



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Cynthia Perry will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, 9 AM at Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA, 30088. Burial at Resthaven Garden Of Memory. Visitation will be held TODAY Friday, December 16, 2022, 12 noon-8 PM with family hour 6 PM-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. 404-241-5656.



