ajc logo
X

Perry, Cynthia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PERRY, Cynthia

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Cynthia Perry will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, 9 AM at Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA, 30088. Burial at Resthaven Garden Of Memory. Visitation will be held TODAY Friday, December 16, 2022, 12 noon-8 PM with family hour 6 PM-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. 404-241-5656.

Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance8h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
8h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
11h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Benjamin, Ronda
1h ago
Pratt, Diane
1h ago
Thurmond, Terry
1h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
12h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
19h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top